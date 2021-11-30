Age 83 Of Centerville
Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2021. Preceded in death by loving husband of 55 years, Walt. Survived by children Chuck, Dan (Pam), Brian (Holly), and Brenda (Jack) Selbitschka; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Dick (Sandi) Palmer, Bev (Lyle) Krueger, Tom (Rita) Palmer, and Cindy Olsen. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake. The Mass will be live streamed at churchofstpiusx.org. Visitation 9-11 AM at CHURCH. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
