Lloyd Robinson, April 18, 1937 – November 3, 2022. Survived by beloved wife, Phyllis; sister, Merle Kane (Mort); son, Jeffrey (Carol); daughters, Laurie Robinson Perez, Amy Robinson Ikelheimer (Doug); and seven grandchildren - Ariel, David, Rachel, Benji, Eli, Geri, Ellie. Preceded in death by brother, Russell; parents, Rae and Fred Robinson; in-laws, Eva and Bill Goldenberg; and brother-in-law, Herb Goldenberg. Lloyd was a US Army Captain, a graduate of the University of Minnesota Business School and a President of the Highland Park Business Association. He was an integral part of his synagogue community, a leader in the men’s fashion clothing business and known far and wide for his friendly smile and genuine warmth. He was a part of so many people's lives by sharing his musical talents at weddings, funerals, outdoor High Holiday services, parties, and in the car. He had a song for every friend and every word - always humming a tune. No one who heard him sing Sunrise Sunset with Phyllis at a wedding will ever forget the love that he put into it. Sharing joy, love and enthusiasm was Lloyd’s essence. From the cabins in Wisconsin to the shores of White Bear Lake, from Seattle to Colorado to Illinois, he was everybody’s Zayde/Papa - his nurturing and support will be greatly missed…even the really, really bad “Dad jokes”. Funeral service was Sunday, November 6th. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Marlene Goldenberg Leadership Development Fund affiliated with the Minnesota JCC or to the donor’s favorite charity.
