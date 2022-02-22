Lloyd Frank, 84, of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Marie Frank and brother, Omer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; 5 children, Dennis (Vicki) Frank of Parker, Colorado, Deb (Mike) Fleetham of Edina, Lisa Mascia of Woodbury, Brian (Sandi) Frank of Prescott, Arizona, and Brenda Davis of White Bear Lake; 14 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings, Donald Frank, Marcene “Bea” Gibbons, Joe Frank, Mary Jane Doobay, Diane Hoelle, and Sue Denny. He will also be dearly missed by many other family and friends. A funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave, White Bear Lake; with visitation an hour prior to the mass. Interment to follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association. www.Mueller memorial.com, 651-429-4944

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.