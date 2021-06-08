Loving and caring mother, age 89, of Lino Lakes, passed away on May 29, 2021. Preceded in death by son, John Corwin. Survived by daughter, Juanita Hubbard; son, Jerry Corwin; granddaughters, Vanessa and Amanda Corwin. Memorial service 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 12 at GETHSEMANE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 7330 Lake Dr., Lino Lakes Please donate to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org in her name.
