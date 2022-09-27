Lila Bakken, of White Bear Lake, passed away Sept. 17, 2022 at 93. Survived by her loving husband Carlton, sons Dale (Karen) of White Bear, Tom (Kendra) of Stillwater, Scott (Cheryl) of Lindstrom, Ron of White Bear, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Lila and Carl met roller skating in Spicer, MN and married in 1949 (73 yrs). In 1955 they moved into their new house in White Bear Lake and raised their four boys. Lila enjoyed spending time at their lake homes, traveling, fishing, hunting, square dancing and expressing her artistic talents. A huge dog lover, she delighted in raising, caring for and visiting pets. Most importantly, Lila loved her family and was proud to share stories. Her beautiful, heartfelt smile and sincere gratefulness for the many blessings in her life will be sincerely missed.
