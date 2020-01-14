Passed suddenly on Dec. 30, 2019 at home.
Preceded in death by Mother Sandra, Sister Kelly, Brother David, Niece and Nephew Jenna and Eric.
Survived by, Husband of 42 years Pat Dalton, son Brian, grandchildren Joe, Amberly, and Ayla.
Sister Tracey (Glen) Osterman. Nieces, nephews and cousins. Brother-in-law John (Suzanne) McElmury.
Survived by a large family of friends. Special thanks to best friend Pam, and her daughters Shannon and Kelly.
Celebration of Life on Sunday Jan. 19 at 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the North St Paul American Legion.
2678 7th Ave East, North St Paul, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.