Age 77, of St. Paul, Minnesota
Preceded in death by his parents, Leslie C. and Marilyn. Survived by an extraordinary companion of over 40 years, Kay Arndt; siblings Julia (Pete) Gaskell, Charlie and Elizabeth; nephews and many friends. Scott was a Professional Ski Instructor of America for 35 years. He founded Frosty Ski School, where he taught special need students to ski for 29 years. Scott was the head Alpine coach for the Special Olympics 1992 and 1993 International Games. Scott also served as the Alpine Director for the Minnesota Special Games and Director Head of the Special Olympics 1991 games. He was a major figure and internationally known, and published in concrete/visual poetry. Scott also created mathematical poetry and mail art. His work is in over fifty libraries and museums worldwide. Scott was a partner in S2BH, which sells table top accessories nationwide in major museums. He worked as an architect. His most notable projects were in specialized health care and the renovation of the Minneapolis City Hall. Scott also loved sailing. Since 1959 he was a well-known member of ILYA, Inland Lake Yachting Association.
