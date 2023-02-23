Age 81 of Hugo, died Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home of 48 years. Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great-Grandfather. LeRoy graduated from Harding High School. He attended Eagle Brook Church for 20 years. LeRoy worked at NSP for nearly 30 years. He then went on to open an upholstery shop for 20 years which he dearly loved.
LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Louise Lundstrom. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean; three daughters, Deborah (Steve) Paetznick, Laura (Chris) Fischer, Theresa (Tom) Corwin; five grandchildren, Tony, Dustin, Danielle and Tanya and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Dick) Johnson; nephew, Ricky (Amy) Johnson and family; special kitty companion, Sabrina; and many other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.