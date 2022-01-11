Age 57 of White Bear Lake passed away after a year long battle with bone cancer on Jan. 3, 2022.
Preceded in death by brother, Randy Opatz; and father-in-law, Bob Postal.
Survived by loving wife of 31 years, Nancy; children, Jack and Annie (Tommy); parents, Claudie and Susie Opatz; siblings, Terry (Arliss), Mike (Kitty), Jerry (Ellen), Les, and Jackie (Dan Tempel); nieces and nephews, Chris, Patrick, Kevin (Cass, Emmy & Noah), Lindsay (Scott), Josh, Tommy, Holly and Julie; mother-in-law, Kathy Postal; brother-in-law, Brian Postal (Dawn) and niece and nephews, Darren (Shawnaya, Jayden and Daya), Ryan, and Addie.
Celebration of Life 11 a.m.Thursday, Jan. 13 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St, White Bear Lake, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Memorials will be used to purchase a remembrance bench at the state fairgrounds. Arrangement byBradshaw, 651-407-8300, BradshawFuneral.com
