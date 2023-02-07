Leo “John” Kerschner, 82, of White Bear Lake passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday January 27, 2023. Survived by his loving wife Lucille; children Lynn (Ross) Belland and Tom (Sandy) Kerschner; grandchildren Christina (Chris) Gorski, DJ (Laura) Hageman, and Ethan Kerschner; great grandchildren Emma, Logan, Anita, and Ezra. Preceded in death by children, James and Kimberly. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with honors service taking place on February 17 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
