Beloved mother, grandmother,great-grandmother, and sister.
Passed away on June 20, 2021 after a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her children, Kim (Scott) Dixon, Kurt (Jay) Lewis, Kevin (Debbie) Lewis; grandchildren, Adam (Ali) Dixon, Ashlee (Tim) Koerner, Abby Dixon, Andrew (Krista) Dixon, Sam Lewis, Sophie Lee Lewis, Hannah (Nate) Merrell, Josh Lewis, Aaron Lewis, Sarah Lewis, Bekah Lewis; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Davie Ann Hutton, Collette Ellenberger. Leilani was preceded in death by her parents, David and Helen; husband, Alan; grandson Peter Alan. Leilani grew up in Hedrick, Iowa, where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. After she married Alan, she continued working for an accounting firm while they raised their family in White Bear Lake. She played piano for many years for the Silver Harmony Singers and was a member of the WBLUMC Handbell Choir for over 30 years. Leilani’s grandkids will remember her love of music and her willingness to cheer them in their activities. Memorial service was held on Sunday, June 27 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear.
Bradshaw Funeral Home
Memorials preferred to Minnesota Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Minnesota/Dakota Chapter and the JDRF.
