Beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt
Age 87 of White Bear Lake passed away on March 1, 2021 at White Pine Senior Living after a 26 year battle with Huntington's Disease. Preceded in death by husband Donald St. Hilaire (1998), parents, Elmer & Stella Bibeau, brothers, Willard, Richard, and Wallace Bibeau. Survived by loving daughter Linda Kaufmann (Scott) of White Bear Township, brother Gary Bibeau (Nancy) of Santa Cruz, California, sister-in-law Dorothy Bibeau of Clovis, California and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held March 8, 2021, at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Stillwater Street, White Bear Lake, Minnesota. A Special thank you to all caregivers and staff at White Pine, White Bear Lake, Gracewood Maplewood & HealthEast/Fairview Hospice Teams: Joleen, Tanya, Christa and Sunni for their loving and compassionate care. If you wish, memorials may be made to Feline Rescue, 593 Fairview Ave N, St. Paul, Minnesota 55104. To leave a message for the family visit Johnson Peterson Funeral Home website at johnsonpeterson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.