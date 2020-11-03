LaVerne M. Armbruster, 93, passed away October 26, 2020 at Hugo MN. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 70 years, Kernel L. Armbruster (Hugo MN), daughter Jenny (Jeff) Snyder ( Normal IL), granddaughters Kelly Snyder ( Wilmington DE) and Kristina (Kurt) Ramsey (Richmond VA).
LaVerne was born and grew up in St Louis,MO, where she later attended and graduated from Washington University. It was there that she met her lifelong sweetheart, Kernel, and they were married June 9, 1950.
They later moved to Cincinnati OH, and then to the Twin Cities, where she and Kernel built a beautiful home on Bald Eagle Lake where they lived for over 40 years.
A long time member of First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake, LaVerne was very involved in volunteering there and loved her church family very much. She also volunteered for many years at Goodwill.
She enjoyed entertaining, being a member of the Bald Eagle Women's Club, knitting, gardening, and traveling to many places throughout the world. Naniboujou Lodge, on the shore of Lake Superior, held a special place in her heart.
She loved visiting with her beloved granddaughters and enjoyed lots of happy memories with them. Also, her dear pets, and the backyard birds and squirrels at home brought her much joy.
We will never forget the twinkle in her eye, her giggle, and her loving, caring spirit.
A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff of Keystone at LaValle Fields for taking such great care of LaVerne.
A private family graveside service was held at Union Cemetery, White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake. To leave a message to the family visit johnsonpeterson.com. Services intrusted to Johnson Peterson Funeral Home 651-429-7661
