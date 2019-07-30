Mary LaValle
Loving Grandma & Great Grandma
11/17/1908 to 7/28/2019
Preceded in death by husband Ray; son & daughter-in-law Leonard & Marilyn and grandson-in-law Sam Scott. Survived by grandchildren Caren Cunningham (Dennis), Jeanette Scott, & Gary LaValle (Julie); great-grandchildren Timothy & Traci Cunningham and Hannah & Leah LaValle.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Cerenity Care Center Chapel, 1900 Webber St., White Bear Lake, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Cerenity Care Center, White Bear Lake. MuellerMemorial.com, 651-429-4944
