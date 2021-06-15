Age 66
Of White Bear Lake
A Celebration of Life will be held for Laura on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 12:00PM to 4:00PM at Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park Picnic Shelter (4500 Rice Street, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota 55127).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Age 66
Of White Bear Lake
A Celebration of Life will be held for Laura on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 12:00PM to 4:00PM at Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park Picnic Shelter (4500 Rice Street, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota 55127).
Now that COVID-19 cases are declining and the majority of Minnesotans have received vaccinations, what activities are you most looking forward to resuming this summer?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.