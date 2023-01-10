Age 89, of White Bear Lake. Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary; son Robert; brother Ted. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Ann; children Ann (Matthew) Armstrong and Joe, Daughter-in-law Corrie; grandchildren David (Hannah), Christina (Phil) Primeau, Travis and Mindi; great-grandchildren Taylor, Kayla, Joey, Logan and Jake; sisters-in-law Dorothy Winczewski, and Teresa Dietz; and many other relatives and friends. Larry was an Air Force Veteran, a retired supervisor at Ramsey County Public Works, and a member of the St. Paul Clown Club. He had a lifelong love of airplanes and sailing ships. Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Mary Of The Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, with a visitation one hour before Mass. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.

