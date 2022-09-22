Larry Eugene Funk
Age 81 of Hugo. Loving Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother & Uncle passed away on September 10, 2022 after a brief battle with kidney cancer.
Preceded in death by loving wife of 61 years, Bette; parents, Frank & Betty; brother, Steve; granddaughter, Hannah Rundquist. Survived by children, Larry (Cheryl), Vicky (Tony) Grove, Amanda (Mike) Rundquist; grandchildren, Maggie, Ali, Monica, Eric, Leah, Levi, Emily, Scotlin, Whitney; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Galen (Vicki); nephew, William (Chelsey); niece, Rachael; other relatives & friends.
Larry was a proud Veteran. He worked for 37 years at NSP.
A celebration of Larry’s life 1 PM Friday, September 23rd with visitation beginning at 11:30 AM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Interment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Hugo. Memorials preferred to Minneapolis VA Hospice Ward, (Checks payable to MVAHCS with a memo note for Fund 8033).
651-464-4422 - RobertsFamilyFH.com
