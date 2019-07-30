Daniel P. Lambie
Age 74 of White Bear Lake
Passed away July 2, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife, Judy; sisters, Shandra Mangan, Ildred Shepard and Cheryl Larranaga. Survived by stepdaughter, Cheyenne Dailey (Brenda Reaney); grandchildren, Ken Dailey (Joe Jarrard) and Sarah French (Jason); great- grandchildren, Samantha, Max and Cora; sister, Eleanor Hartshorn (Bob); brothers, Jack (Sharon) and Bill (Roberta); and many nieces and nephews. Dan was in the Air Force from 1963-1967, serving in the Vietnam War. In March 2019, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and in June, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Residence in St. Paul. Visitation Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Funeral at 11 a.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment Union Cemetery, White Bear Lake.
