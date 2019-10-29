Thomas Joseph LaBarre, age 81, of Danbury, Wisconsin, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away on September 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Johnson Peterson Funeral Chapel in White Bear Lake. Arrangements entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swedberg-taylor.com.

