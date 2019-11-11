Anthony (Tony) Kuczaboski
Age 72, of Chaska. Former resident of Vadnais Heights. Passed away on Nov. 7. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jan, daughter Kayla (Jorey) Erickson, step-grandson Toren, and baby Erickson due in February. Tony was a Navy veteran, serving in active duty in the Philippines from 1970-1972 and six years in the Navy Reserves. He was a realtor for 40+ years with Edina Realty and Keller Williams. Tony was an active volunteer, including: 19 years on the VH Parks & Recreation Board, Director of the VH Economic Development Council, Veterans’ Court Services, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Man in the Mirror Men’s Bible group. He is very proud of his time coaching Kayla and her soccer team.
Service to be held Friday, Nov. 15, at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Full obituary at www.swnewsmedia.com/chaska_herald.
