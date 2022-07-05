Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 55. Beloved by family and friends. Preceded in death by her stillborn daughter, Allison; uncle, Ronald Pitra; father-in-law, Bob Habben; sister-in-law, Kelly Habben and grandparents, Florence and John Pitra and Margie Sample.
Kris is survived by her husband, RJ; children, Ellen (Josh) Bond and Jeffrey (Caroline) Habben; parents, John and Terry Pitra; siblings, Thomas (Darcy) Pitra and Jeanine (Brian Crouch) Pitra; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Habben; and by many other family members and friends.
Memorial Visitation will be from 2-5pm on Sunday, July 10th at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. MuellerMemorial.com 651.429.4944
