Jack Krantz
Age 89. Preceded in death by his parents Jack and Helen (née Gunderson) Krantz, brothers Richard and Peter Krantz, son-in-law Steve McConnell and grandson Travis Krantz. Survived by wife Marcia (née Meinke) Krantz; children Jeff (Linda) Krantz, Karen McConnell and Todd (Nancy) Krantz; grandchildren Corina Peterson, Mollie McConnell, Tom McConnell, Joe Krantz and Katie Krantz; and three great-grandchildren Cole, Macy and Madeline. Private service was Tuesday, July 30. Interment with Honors Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Owner of Krantz Appliance Repair, White Bear Lake. To leave a message to the the family, please visit Johnson Peterson Funeral Home at johnsonpeterson.com
