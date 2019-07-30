Kenneth “Ken” Kor
Age 65
Of White Bear Lake
Passed away July 12, 2019 amongst family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Penny and Charlene Kor. Survived by loving wife of 41 years, Dianne; son Jason (Daniela); grandchildren Cameron and Kendall; sister Debbie (Dave) Hagen; and many other loving family members and friends.
Funeral service was 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at Redeemer Baptist Church, 2479 Geneva Ave. N., Oakdale. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
sandbergfuneralhome.com or 651-777-2600
