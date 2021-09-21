Kohler (nee Schmidt), Geraldine “Gerri”, 73, of Chetek, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verle and Renee Schmidt; sisters, Judy (Ron) Peltier and Kathy Raschke; and former husband, Harry McGoon. She is survived by her companion of 25 years, Duane Reischel; daughters, Sherry (Justin) Carrie, Karlene, and Kelly (Bruce); 6 grandchildren, Dominique, Donavan, Dvante, Demetrius, Diamond, and Dimaggio; 4 great grandchildren, Ziyon, Julian, Legacy, and Beautiful; siblings, Nancy (Bob) LaCosse, Mike Schmidt, and Heidi Schmidt; and many other family and friends. A funeral mass was held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church with interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake, MN www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944

