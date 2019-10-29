Mary Zoe Doyle Klein
Age 98
of Stillwater
Preceded in death by husband Jim. Survived by their 7 children, Thomas (Kip Palmer), John (Linda Vest), Peter (Shelagh), Margaret Mary (John+) Galland, Barbara (John) Anderson, Zoe (Ken) Albright and Anne Klein (Richard Joplin). Mary and Jim had 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mary loved her Catholic faith and the priests and laity of St. Jude of the Lake Church. She generously volunteered at St. Jude’s, the Catholic Service Appeal and St. Andrew’s Village Residence for over 60 years.
Memorials to St. Jude’s School or the St. Jude’s Annual Service in lieu of flowers. Thank you to everyone who helped care for Mary over the years, with special thanks to Teresa Kuronen. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at St. Jude of theh Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Sandberg Family Funeral Home 651-777-2600
