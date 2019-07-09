David T. King
Age 64
Formerly of Mahtomedi. Graduate of Mahtomedi High School class of 1973 and University of Minnesota 1978 with a civil engineering degree. Son of Marilyn M. King of Mahtomedi and the late Charles T. King. Survived by son Kyle (Katey) and children Delaney and Emmett, daughter Sarah (Jeff Dane) and daughter Avery, and daughter Juli and children Chase, Zander, Aubri. Brother Jim. Sister Connie King Holmer ( Scott) and children Eric (Kiley), son Kiger, and daughter Kelsey (Chris). Visitation at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in White Bear Lake Sunday July 14, 2019, following 10 a.m. service.
