(nee Johnson), age 66 of Lindstrom, Minnesota died peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Kim was born on April 1, 1957 in Minneapolis to David and Carolyn Johnson. She grew up in Mahtomedi and graduated from Mahtomedi High School in 1975. On Nov. 1, 1975 she was united in marriage to John Race, Jr. They welcomed their son John in 1978 and their son Stephen in 1979. Kim worked all of her adult life in health care. She began as a nursing assistant working at several nursing homes and hospitals through the years. Eventually, she went back to school and graduated from the nursing program at Century College in White Bear Lake with her LPN. Most recently she worked as a Night Supervisor at Cerenity Care in White Bear Lake.
