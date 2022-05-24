Kim Julia Meline, 63, of Vadnais Heights, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon "Buzz" Huse and brother, Gordy Huse.
Kim will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 43 years, Joel; cherished daughter, Katie Jo Meline; mother, Janet Huse; siblings, Cathy Huse, Bill (Lola) Huse, Daniel (Mary) Huse, and Jon (Shayna) Huse; nieces; nephews; and a wide circle of other family and friends.
Kim loved her family with great intensity. She had amazing inner strength and tremendous courage. Kim loved animals, great and small, furry and feathered, and she had a special place in her heart for her feline companions. Donations to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota would be very much appreciated.
A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday May 25th at Bradshaw Funeral Home in White Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.