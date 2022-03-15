Age 68 of White Bear Lake. Passed away on March 9, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents John & Alice. Survived by wife Irene; son Phillip; sisters Mary Ellen Stark (Charles) and Bridget Wallace (Herman); other relatives and friends. Kevin was a longtime member of American Chemical Society; retired from H.B. Fuller; active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and longtime volunteer with Meals on Wheels and White Bear Lake Food Shelf. Service Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. and one hour before the service on Thursday. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Arrangements with MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944

