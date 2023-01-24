Age 54, affectionately known by students as “Mama Z”. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 PM to 7 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Rd E, White Bear Lake. Memorial service on Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 AM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
