Kernel Lantin Armbruster, age 96, passed away Jan. 9 at Hugo, Minnesota. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his daughter Jenny ( Jeff) Snyder, Normal, Illinois, and granddaughters Kelly Snyder, Wilmington, Delaware, and Kristina ( Kurt) Ramsey, Richmond, Virginia.
Kernel was born in Sanford, Florida on Sept. 24, 1925. He enlisted in the US Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater in WWII. Upon his return he attended and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri where he met his dear wife of 70 years, LaVerne. He also earned a law degree from St. Louis University.
Kernel had a long and successful career at the St. Paul Companies. From his start in claims he advanced to lead the Insurance Law Department as General Counsel and Secretary until his retirement in 1984.
Travel to places around the world, USA and especially northern Minnesota with LaVerne brought Kernel much joy. He also enjoyed their home on Bald Eagle Lake where he could fish and relax. He had many happy memories spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He will be deeply missed by all of us.
We’ll never forget Kernel’s kindness and generosity. He was always thinking of others, and his loving, positive spirit brought joy to so many people. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake for many years and loved volunteering at the Red Cross.
We are very grateful for everyone who cared for him at Keystone Place at LaValle Fields and from Allina Hospice.
A private graveside service was held at Union Cemetery in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. There will be a celebration of life for both Kernel and LaVerne at a future date. Memorials preferred to the First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake, or the United Negro College Fund.
If you’d like to leave a message for the family, please go to johnsonpeterson.com.
