Mahtomedi - Kenneth P. Winger, Jr., 64, of White Bear Lake passed away January 27, 2023. Survived by daughter Amanda (Andy), granddaughters Emilia and Juliana, and sister Cindy. Preceded in death by his father Kenneth, mother Shirley and brother Phillip. Celebration of Life is February 9th, 1:00 p.m. at River Heights Vineyard Church, Inver Grove Heights, MN and reception from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the White Bear Lake VFW to follow.
