Age 59, of White Bear Lake/Hugo
Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021
Survived by Step children Jennifer and Thomas; 6 grandchildren. Brother Lou, Sister Cathy (Bob). Nieces and nephews Kari, Pete, Amy, Polly and Ashley. Preceded in death by brother Robert. He will be missed by all.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June, 1 p.m. at White Bear Lake Legion, Post 168, 2210 Third Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.