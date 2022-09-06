Janusz, Kenneth Charles, age 80 of White Bear Lake, formerly of Hugo.
Ken was born on February 6, 1942, in Hammond IN, to Genevieve and Julius Janusz. He was a graduate of Griffith (IN) High School and Purdue University. He proudly served in the US Navy, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Most of his naval career was spent aboard submarines, including the USS Albacore. After his honorable discharge he spent his career in various IT roles.
Throughout his life, Ken was an avid reader, gardener and woodworker. Starting in high school he enjoyed keeping both salt and freshwater fish tanks.
He is survived by his beautiful, beloved wife, Rose. In addition to Rose, he leaves behind his daughter, Lucie (David) Hayward of Nashville, TN; son, Jonathan Janusz of Maplewood; granddaughter Emma (Jonathan Hernandez) Janusz of White Bear Lake; grandson, Levi Mathees of Maplewood; great-grandchildren, Arianna and Avery Hernandez; and sister, Susan (Paul) Walsh of Nashville TN. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the USS Albacore Museum in Portsmouth NH or your favorite local cat rescue. Ken was known as the “Cookie Monster” for his love of cookies, especially chocolate chip. Ken’s family asks that you share some cookies with your loved ones in his honor.
Special thanks to the staff at the Waters of White Bear Lake and Ecumen Hospice for their care and kindness. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Monday, October 10, 2022 with visitation from 3 PM until the time of service at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Family interment at Fort Snelling National cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.