Janusz, Kenneth Charles, age 80 of White Bear Lake, formerly of Hugo.

Ken was born on February 6, 1942, in Hammond IN, to Genevieve and Julius Janusz. He was a graduate of Griffith (IN) High School and Purdue University. He proudly served in the US Navy, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Most of his naval career was spent aboard submarines, including the USS Albacore. After his honorable discharge he spent his career in various IT roles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.