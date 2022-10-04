Janusz, Kenneth Charles, age 80 of White Bear Lake, formerly of Hugo. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Monday, October 10, 2022 with visitation from 3 PM until the time of service at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Family interment at Fort Snelling National cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the USS Albacore Museum in Portsmouth NH or your favorite local cat rescue.
