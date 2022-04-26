June 9, 1951-April 19, 2022
Husband, Dad, Poppa, Brother, Uncle, Friend
Died suddenly and peacefully in the comforts of his home on April 19, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Sue (Hurd), daughters Jessica (Jake) Johnson, Amy (Mark) Albrecht, and Kristy Peterson (with former spouse Judy), step-children Adam Olsen and Amanda Olsen, grandchildren Kaleb Johnson, and Alaina, Logan, Olivia, and Julia Albrecht, brother Kurt, sister Karen Olson, nieces Amylee Marion, Bailey Peterson, and Adora Olson, nephews, Michael Henderson, and Axel Olson. Preceded in death by infant twins Jeremy and Johanna (1979), and parents Loraine (1983) and G.Kenneth Peterson (1988). Visitation Friday, April 29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 612 S. Smith Ave. in St. Paul, Minnesota. Church Service on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m., with visitation 1 hour prior, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 1575 Charlton St., West St. Paul, Minnesota. Luncheon to follow. Interment, Red Wing Oakwood Cemetery, 1258 Cherry St., Red Wing, Minnesota. Live stream of church service: https://www.facebook.com/sslcwsp/live
Memorials preferred to Healing Hearts Connection, formally known as Children’s Grief Connection. https://childrensgriefconnection.com
Please honor Ken by wearing bright colors.
Please bring a teddy bear to be donated to Hearts of Hope Family Grief Camp in his memory. There will be a table with tags for you to attach to the bear with your name on it. johnsonpeterson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.