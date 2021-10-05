Beatrice was born at St. Paul Hospital on June 24, 1915 to Nellie and Paul McLagan, one of seven children. She attended Douglas Elementary School and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1933. She was confirmed at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in 1929.
She is predeceased by her husband John Willard Kellgren, whom she married in 1937. They joined South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake in 1947, and Bee was an active member until her death, including teaching Sunday School, serving in many church organizations, and traveling to the church’s mission in Mexico several times in her 70s and 80s to help build schools. She loved to travel, and visited Israel, France, England and almost every state in the U.S. She was an inventive cook and was known (especially by her grandchildren) for her cookies and, of course, her bars. She held jobs in a nursing home, department store and drug store and volunteered widely.
She was proud of her children and grandchildren and delighted in their educational and career choices, which include teaching, philosophy, nursing, psychology, art, international aid, social work, real estate brokerage and the Lutheran ministry.
Bee is survived by her children Jeffrey (Nancy Connors); Timothy (Patricia); and Laurel Nelson (Jim); by her grandchildren Liv, Erin, Benjamin, Leah, Philip, Kelly, Alice and Jackson, and by her great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Lua, Finn, Cole, Essie, Katherine, Sophia, Alaina, Brielle, Brinley and Riley.
Memorials preferred to South Shore Trinity Missions or Hospice.
You may watch it on live stream at www.sstwbl.org/watch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.