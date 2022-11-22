Keith Nolan, 62, of Wyoming, MN formerly of White Bear Lake, MN passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Shirley; and his brothers, Michael and Ken (Mary). He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doris; children, Cory (Kaitlin) and Keri (Jake) Vetter; grandchildren, Buckley, Juniper, Sunny, Jackson, and Carter; siblings, Gary (Sue) and Colleen; sister-in-law, Mary; and nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Keith grew up in Milwaukee, WI and was an avid Badger, Brewers, Bucks and Packer fan. He was married to the love of his life Doris and they raised the best children ever, Cory and Keri. Keith loved watching both get married and welcomed their spouses Kaitlin and Jake into the family treating them as his own. He treasured becoming a papa and creating even more memories with his grandchildren.
