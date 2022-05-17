Kathleen M (Nee Hoffman) Brown of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully May 10, 2022. Preceded in death by parents Anyrine and Henry Hoffman, siblings LaVonne, Shirley and Chuck, and her three precious children Todd, Jackie, Jeff. Survived by grandchildren Katie Brown Massopust, Jeremy Brown, Kyle, Ryan, Aiden and Emily Erickson and Brooklyn Brown and many other close relatives. Kathleen was a dedicated RN for her entire career at Miller and United Hospital. As a single mother, her devotion to her children and grandchildren was unmatched. Kathleen loved animals of all kinds. She was an avid volunteer of Dorothy Day Center and for others in need. Her compassionate smile and caring manner will be missed by all the people she touched in life. Thank you to Heartland Hospice and Prelude Homes. Special thanks to Tom Hoffman, Mary Hoffman and Patrick Arcand, who helped Kathleen stay in her home as long as possible. Celebration of Life Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Of The Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before Mass. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mary’s Church.
