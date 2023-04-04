Kathleen Ann Burbach, age 76, of White Bear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Baxter, MN. Kathy was born in St Paul on November 2, 1946 to Landon Garland, Jr & Evelyn Helen (Vadnais) Hamner. She married Conrad William Burbach and they had two sons.
Kathy is survived by her son, Mike (Jess) Burbach; aunt, Melody Bonniwell; grandchildren: Maurecia (Jordan) Groce, Jade (Kevin) Booker, Brandi Burbach, Kyle Wiese, Lindsey Dieter, Isabella Burbach, Eva Burbach and Landon Burbach; great-grandchildren: Zaidyn, Nathaniel, Khizyn, Maziuh, Jackson and Brielle; the Kolodziej cousins; and many other family and friends. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Conrad; son, Jonathan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.