Miller, Kate A., 44, of White Bear Lake, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 15, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Bob and Yvonne Miller; sister, Laura Sorensen (David); niece, Mariah (Brian); nephew, Mitchell; step niece, Mackenzie; former spouse and close friend, Jake McKeague; and many other family and friends. The world lost a bright shining star when we lost Kate. Her smile would light up the room when she entered it. Her passion in life was helping other people. She spent her entire career in hospitality where she excelled in leadership, managing and hiring people and ultimately making her guests feel good about being there. She attended Mounds Park Academy from kindergarten through grade 12 and was part of the first graduating class of the school. She was very special and made a living out of helping others. She was truly beautiful inside and out. She was kind, genuine, full of life and laughter, beyond generous, hardworking and driven. She loved her family and friends, she also, loved music, creative cooking, Florida, classic movies, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, long profound talks, her awesome dog, Marty, white linen pants, and so much more. She will be thoroughly missed by family and friends and she will always be with us in spirit. A celebration of life will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Manitou Grill & Event Center, 2171 4th St, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to https://www.lymedisease.org/donate.
For those of you who will be attending her Celebration of Life on Monday October 25th, we are requesting that for everyone’s safety, please be either vaccinated or tested for COVID. Masks are optional at your own choosing.
Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake, www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.