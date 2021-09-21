Karen S. Jackson, age 81, of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Sue is preceded in death by her son, Jorel Jackson; father, George Wells; mother, Iva Marie Piatt (Sharp, Wells); and sister, Carolyn (Carlton) Greenman (Wells).
Sue is survived by her husband of 53 years, Sidney J. Jackson; daughter, Beth (Christoff) Vongemmingen (Jackson); granddaughter, Brooklyn Vongemmingen; nieces, Pamela Greenman Dahl and Debra Greenman Albright.
Celebration of Life Friday, September 24th at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul 55106. Visitation at 4:30 p.m. with service at 6 p.m.
