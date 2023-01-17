Age 63, Of Stillwater passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Scott; daughter, Michelle; siblings, Steve (Jan) Stone, Nancy (Les) LaCroix, Terry (Judy) Stone, Tom Stone.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Preceded in death by her parents; Warren and Helen (Dellorfano) Stone.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 5th St N, Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements handled by Simonet Funeral Home.
