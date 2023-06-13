Age 81, of White Bear Township. Loving wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2023. She grew up in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin and married Ken in 1965. Preceded in death by parents Herman and Esther Homberg, and brother Dorrance Homberg. Survived by her husband of 57 years, Ken Munger; children, Deb Schoneman (Lee), and Steve Munger; grandchildren, Rachel, Kristen, Makenzi, and Parker. Karen enjoyed camping and relaxing on the North Shore, spending time with her grandchildren, baking, needlework, sewing, gardening and participating in women’s circle at church. Karen leaves a legacy of love and kindness that will continue to inspire us in the years to come. Her funeral service will be June 22 at 11 a.m. at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden Street, White Bear Lake. Visitation will be the hour preceding the service. Join the family after for food and refreshments.
