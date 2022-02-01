(nee Olsen)
Karen Marie Fahey (nee Olsen) of White Bear Township. Nov. 25, 1942 ~ Jan. 5, 2022. Survived by her husband of 58 years, Patrick; son Sean (Darla); daughter Shannon DeVinny; grandchildren Nicholas DeVinny, Lauren (Austin) Lyons, Samantha McGahan and Jessica (Tracy) Bowersox; great grandchildren Carson & Weston Lyons. Gathering Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from 12 to 3 p.m. with a time of sharing at 2:00 pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com~ 651-429-4944
