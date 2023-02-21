Age 69, of White Bear Lake passed away on 1/14/2023. Preceded in death by parents, Patricia & Bud Korfhage, sister Susan Korfhage and husband Kent Kadel. She is survived by sister, Megan (Larry) Rickie; son’s, Jerad Kadel, Joe (Amanda) Kadel and Nik (Amber) Kadel; cherished grandchildren, Evelyn Kadel, Brody Kadel, Jayda Munckburg, Jasmyn Munckburg, Lilly Bowie and numerous other family and friends. Karen was the rock of the family, teaching us so much and making sure everyone was taken care of. She loved reading her books and doing puzzles. She will be dearly missed.
Funeral Service 11am on Friday, March 10th at United Methodist Church 1851 Birch Street in White Bear Lake. Visitation 4-6 pm on Thursday, March 9th also at church.
