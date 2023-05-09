Age 91, Of White Bear Lake, passed away on April 24. Preceded in death of by husband Roy Krahn, brothers Richard, and Ronald. Survived by her brother Timothy (Dale); children, Richard (Eleanor), Steven (Sally), Gretchen and Rebecca; grandchildren Daniel (Kristin), Elizabeth (Brian), Merrett and Timothy (Rina); and great-grandchildren Shane and Isla. Karen was born and raised in Wausau WI and married Roy, also of Wausau, in 1951. In 1966, the family settled down in White Bear Lake. Karen was active in Girl Scouts, local politics, altar guild, Bible studies, and quilting. At age 55, Karen earned Golden Key National and Phi Beta Kappa honors from the University of Minnesota in Senior Studies. She worked at centers in Roseville and White Bear Lake. Karen retired with Roy and enjoyed their cottage, Elder Hostels, bridge, and travel. Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 at SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2480 South Shore Blvd, White Bear Lake, MN with family receiving friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorials preferred to White Bear Lake Senior Center, South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, and The American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
