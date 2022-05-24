Karen passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 81. She worked as a substitute teacher and was actively involved with the Girl Scouts and Saint Mary of the Lake. She is preceded in death by her husband Duane Weber and survived by her children Rhonda Blair, Ray Weber, Karna Gruber and Sharna Weber. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary of the Lake Church.
