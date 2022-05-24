Karen passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 81. She worked as a substitute teacher and was actively involved with the Girl Scouts and Saint Mary of the Lake. She is preceded in death by her husband Duane Weber and survived by her children Rhonda Blair, Ray Weber, Karna Gruber and Sharna Weber. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 2,  at St. Mary of the Lake Church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.