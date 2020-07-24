Karen J. Bever, age 76. After a valiant struggle with cancer, Mom met the Lord peacefully.
She married her high school sweetheart, and together their Journey began. Her family meant everything to her. Mom's joy in life was spending her time with her grandchildren, entertaining, cooking, decorating, and the holidays were all made special to everyone who walked through her door. She was known to be quite a shopper and the rule was to buy it and hide it!
Her career brought her to various job opportunities. Univac, Plants a Plenty, Bever & Sons, and the last nine years she worked for Kowalski's Markets. Her passion was to decorate her table and feed her customers in style.
Her saying was, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Karen is proceeded in death by her father Carlisle, mother Dolores and brother Thomas. She is survived by her husband James Sr; daughters: Dawne Anderson (Jerome) and Lori Domrose (Paul); sons: James Jr. (Stacy) and Thomas (Melissa); grandchildren: Carissa, Katlyn, Preston, Tim, Nikki, McKayla, Samantha, Emma, Alex, Camden, Tavin, Declan, Killian, Kayden; and great grandchildren: Riverana, Keira, Braeden and Aviella.
Please join us in celebrating her life, Friday July 31st.
Maranatha Church
24799 Forest Blvd N., Forest Lake, MN 55025.
Visitation: 10am; Service: 11am.
Virtual service will be at: realchurch.org/live
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Paul Firefighters at www.shield616.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.