Louis G. Karakas
Passed away peacefully November 14, 2019 following a lengthy bout with cancer, which he fought valiantly.
Louis was born to Luka and Frances (Strajnor) Karakas Sept. 30, 1941, in Eveleth, MN. Louis attended Eveleth schools, graduating with EHS class of 1959. Lou was an all-state goalie for Eveleth High School. He graduated from UW-Superior with a BS in Elem Ed. He played goalie for the UWS hockey team and is in the UWS Athletic Hall of Fame. Lou taught school for one year in Green Bay, WI. He joined Shopko Stores Inc. in 1969, and was the Director of Distribution for 41- 1/2 years. Lou served in the U.S. Army Reserve 1956-1961 and the U.S. Army - Europe 1961-1964 where he played goalie for the U.S. Army Hockey Team.
Louis and Marcia Postudensek were married on June 19, 1965, at Holy Family Church in Eveleth.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcia; sons Kipp (Ruth); and Kraig (Anissa); daughter-in-law Amy Karakas; grandchildren Kierstin (Ryan), Luke (Lisa), Jacob, Elizabeth, Catherine and Grace Karakas; bonus grandchildren Ever and Emanuel Aroca; sister Geraldine Karakas Moen; brother-in-law, John (Cookie) Postudensek; sisters-in-law, Patti Jagunich and Rosemary Mattson; plus numerous relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Louis; his mother, Fran Sikich, and step-father Joe Sikich; and his mother and father-in-law, John and Anna Mae Postudensek.
Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, November 23 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Burial in the Eveleth Cemetery at a future date.
Mueller Memorial - Lake Chapel MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
